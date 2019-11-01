Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Matthews International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Matthews International by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MATW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Matthews International Corp has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). Matthews International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $379.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

