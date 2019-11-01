Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 117 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,042,000 after acquiring an additional 783,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,157,000 after acquiring an additional 175,687 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 568,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $221.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $177.70 and a 1 year high of $263.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 21.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $603,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,111.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.