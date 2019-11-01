Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/31/2019 – Viavi Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2019 – Viavi Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Viavi Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2019 – Viavi Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/18/2019 – Viavi Solutions is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Viavi Solutions was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

9/16/2019 – Viavi Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics that optimize complex physical and virtual networks. Its products are well positioned to meet the evolving industry trends, given its technology prowess, product depth and wide customer base. Viavi pursues a holistic growth model with strategic acquisitions and focused organic improvement plans. Demand for sophisticated anti-counterfeiting features, optical filters and sensors offer lucrative growth opportunities. However, seasonality patterns and exposure to foreign currency fluctuations remain headwinds. Continued Sino-U.S. trade hostilities have hurt the supply-chain management of Viavi as most of the manufacturing partners are located in China, denting its profitability. Soft growth outlook for the 3D sensing business remains another concern.”

9/13/2019 – Viavi Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Viavi Solutions Inc. provides software and hardware platforms and instruments for telecommunications service providers, wireless operators, cable operators, network-equipment manufacturers and enterprises. The Company offers installation, commissioning, scripting, custom analytics, integration, business intelligence consulting, operational assistance, field and lab testing, technical training, maintenance, and support services. Its operating segment consists of Network and Service Enablement, Communications and Commercial Optical Products and Optical Security and Performance Products. Viavi Solutions Inc., formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation, is based in Milpitas, Calif. “

9/13/2019 – Viavi Solutions was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Viavi Solutions was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2019 – Viavi Solutions had its "sell" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

9/3/2019 – Viavi Solutions was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $161,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,465.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $102,906.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $643,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,009 shares of company stock worth $794,569 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,271,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after buying an additional 666,571 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 90,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

