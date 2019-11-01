Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Inovalon (INOV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Inovalon (NASDAQ: INOV):

10/31/2019 – Inovalon had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Inovalon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. "

10/25/2019 – Inovalon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Inovalon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/22/2019 – Inovalon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/19/2019 – Inovalon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2019 – Inovalon is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Inovalon was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2019 – Inovalon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/10/2019 – Inovalon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2019 – Inovalon was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2019 – Inovalon was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Inovalon was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/4/2019 – Inovalon was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,998. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 101.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 42.6% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 146,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $521,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

