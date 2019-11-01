Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REPH shares. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Recro Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

REPH stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,259. The company has a market cap of $308.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.50. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 153.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

