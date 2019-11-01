Red 5 (ASX:RED) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Red 5 Limited (ASX:RED) traded up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.29 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.29 ($0.21), 2,536,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,340,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.28 ($0.20).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.21. The stock has a market cap of $360.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Red 5 Company Profile (ASX:RED)

Red 5 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, and mining of gold deposits and mineral properties in the Philippines and Australia. The company holds interests in the Siana Gold project located in the southern Philippine Island of Mindanao; King of the Hills Gold project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and Darlot Gold mine situated in the north-east of Perth in Western Australia.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Red 5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red 5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.