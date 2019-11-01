Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.05. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

RRR traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $21.78. 887,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.07. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,377,509 shares of company stock valued at $25,641,396. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,067.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

