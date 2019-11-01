Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) CFO Snyder Iris Purchases 41,666 Shares

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) CFO Snyder Iris acquired 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $24,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Reed’s stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Reed’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Reed’s by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reed’s by 2,677,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in Reed’s by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reed’s by 696.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reed’s by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,589 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 202,807 shares in the last quarter.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

