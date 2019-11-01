Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €55.00 ($63.95) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.36 ($73.67).

Get Renault alerts:

EPA RNO opened at €45.76 ($53.21) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.40. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.