Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services updated its FY19 guidance to $3.28-3.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.46-3.51 EPS.

RSG opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Republic Services has a one year low of $68.94 and a one year high of $90.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $8,561,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

