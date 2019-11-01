Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) – KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report issued on Sunday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GT. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 240,878 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 313.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 50,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

