Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Masimo Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masimo in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.14.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MASI. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.18. 9,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,634. Masimo has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.35.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,042,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,449,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $662,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,868,000 after purchasing an additional 689,534 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 10.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,507,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66,444 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 12,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,813,291.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $971,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,825.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $5,138,342 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

