Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.59. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.84 billion.

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$86.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$68.34 and a 12 month high of C$105.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$93.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$93.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.24%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.