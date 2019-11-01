Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2,023.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

