Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 48,744 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $64,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 52,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,146 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.28. 1,319,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,375. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

