Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 167,968 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $129,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989,718 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Oracle by 16.9% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2,952.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $169,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,732 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Oracle by 37.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $474,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Oracle by 62.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after buying an additional 2,146,084 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

ORCL stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 277,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,088,738. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

