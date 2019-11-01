Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $188.47 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 812,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,658 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $188,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after buying an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,353,000 after buying an additional 2,316,574 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.30. The stock had a trading volume of 888,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,510. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.49. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $238.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.