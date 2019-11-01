Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $86.11 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 38,579 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $86,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,546,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,445,226,000 after buying an additional 318,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,384 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $730,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $560,158,000 after purchasing an additional 338,049 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.82. 1,359,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

