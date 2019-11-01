Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,795 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,795 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Prologis worth $50,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.00. 1,628,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.