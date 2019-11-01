Reviewing VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Federal Signal (OTCMKTS:FSS)

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Signal pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR 1 1 3 0 2.40 Federal Signal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR 4.85% 9.88% 2.52% Federal Signal 9.11% 17.99% 9.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and Federal Signal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR $278.54 billion 0.34 $14.33 billion $2.78 6.81 Federal Signal $1.09 billion 1.80 $94.00 million $1.43 22.69

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Signal. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

