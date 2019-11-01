Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.22

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 195513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.93 million. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $30,597,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $27,521,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $19,068,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $17,250,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth $7,782,000. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

