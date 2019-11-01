Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Perrigo worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 15,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other Perrigo news, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $39,672.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $187,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $386,844.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGO. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

PRGO opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.