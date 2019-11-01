Rhumbline Advisers Buys 345 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 13.8% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 543,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,271,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $2,816,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.29. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at $23,383,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.