Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.14 Million Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Globus Medical worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 83.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,179,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,397,000 after buying an additional 2,803,797 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 307.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,316,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,669,000 after buying an additional 993,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $29,363,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $13,495,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 73.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after buying an additional 264,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. Globus Medical Inc has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

