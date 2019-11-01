Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,268 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Cree worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cree by 2,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cree by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,711 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Cree by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,452 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 2,416.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $69.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CREE shares. JMP Securities lowered Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.