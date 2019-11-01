Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,892 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 63.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 95.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on Brunswick and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $245,221.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

