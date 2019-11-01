Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Masonite International makes up about 1.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $40,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Masonite International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $62.28. 1,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.34. Masonite International Corp has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Masonite International’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.