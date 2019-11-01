Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $16.02 Million Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $16,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,960,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 52.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.75. 31,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,215. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.