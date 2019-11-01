Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 66,711 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,711 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises 1.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.39% of ON Semiconductor worth $30,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 212,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 236,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,654 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 137,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $176,416.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,402.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,463.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,078 shares of company stock worth $1,399,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 260,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.