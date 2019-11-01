Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 4.78% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

BSTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $90.00 price target on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In related news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $60,753.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

BSTC stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,393. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.