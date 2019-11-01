Richard M. Libenson Sells 1,703 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $507,919.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,167.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $297.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

