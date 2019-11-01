Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday. Investec upgraded Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,719. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.86. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

