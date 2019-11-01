Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Cap of $21.51 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi and Bancor Network. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $21.51 million and $3.34 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Binance, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Upbit, C2CX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

