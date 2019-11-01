Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.96

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 15386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.51 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $89,633.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $474,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,709 shares of company stock worth $344,944 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,984,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,276,000 after purchasing an additional 568,680 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,025,000 after purchasing an additional 218,387 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,620,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,065,000 after purchasing an additional 178,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,086,000 after purchasing an additional 130,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 96,251 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

