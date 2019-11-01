RMR Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

RMR Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises about 3.4% of RMR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RMR Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 59,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.96. The company had a trading volume of 581,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.95. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $163.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $37,925.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,663,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,353,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,871 shares of company stock worth $2,789,063 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

