Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Up to $146.88

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $156.76, but opened at $146.88. Roku shares last traded at $147.74, with a volume of 653,613 shares traded.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 price target on Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price target on Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Vertical Group upgraded Roku from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.98.

Get Roku alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,840.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Roku’s revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $5,427,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $2,926,660.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,419 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,326. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.