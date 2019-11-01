Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYCEY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,316,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,932 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

