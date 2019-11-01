Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 482 Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veritex were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 191,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 152.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,272 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritex alerts:

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $187,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Veritex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $28.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on shares of Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.