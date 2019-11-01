Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,801 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ANIP opened at $78.11 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $54.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $516,963.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 98,451 shares of company stock worth $7,006,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.