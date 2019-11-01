Royal Bank of Canada Has $199,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,746 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000.

Shares of KSA opened at $28.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05.

