Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Price Target to GBX 165

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.73) price objective (down from GBX 225 ($2.94)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 228 ($2.98) to GBX 221 ($2.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 202.86 ($2.65).

HSTG stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 184.50 ($2.41). 214,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Hastings Group has a 1 year low of GBX 169.50 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 193.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Hastings Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

