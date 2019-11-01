Royal Bank of Canada Sells 902 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MQT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of MQT opened at $12.82 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.