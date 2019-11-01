Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $111.53. 855,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,444. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $131.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

