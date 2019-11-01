RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Up 9.7% in October

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. 430,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,744. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.61. RPM International has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $73.41.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.14%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,123.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.