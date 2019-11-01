Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) CEO William M. Rusty Rush Sells 23,657 Shares

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,070.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RUSHA opened at $43.69 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 61.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

