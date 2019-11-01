Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $215.27 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ SAFT traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. Safety Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $103.96. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFT. ValuEngine lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

