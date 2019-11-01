Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give BP (LON:BP) a GBX 710 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.91) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 620.67 ($8.11).

Shares of LON BP traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 497.10 ($6.50). 35,422,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 503.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 527.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. BP’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £318.15 ($415.72). In the last three months, insiders purchased 186 shares of company stock worth $93,864.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

