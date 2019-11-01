Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 1,624,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SC. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.