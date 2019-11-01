SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Baader Bank

Baader Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nord/LB reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.65.

SAP stock opened at $132.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. SAP has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $140.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

