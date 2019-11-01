Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Separately, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of Sartorius stock remained flat at $$164.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sartorius has a 1 year low of $109.50 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.69 and a 200 day moving average of $172.52.

